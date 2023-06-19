Shape Transitions 15

Give your cuts a polished punch with a minimal, shape‑driven stinger transition. This clean 2D overlay sweeps across the frame, briefly turning full‑screen to hide the edit before revealing your next shot. A built‑in gradient fill adds modern color styling, while smooth, fluid motion keeps pacing energetic and professional. Colors are fully adjustable, so you can match any brand or palette. Perfect for YouTube intros, reels, promos, and live streams whenever you need a quick, stylish wipe that stays out of the way.