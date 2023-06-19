Shape Transitions 24

Give your edits a polished edge with a clean, shape-based stinger transition. This transparent overlay features minimalist flat design, smooth gradients, and flowing geometric bands that glide across the frame to mask your cut. Drop it over the edit point to add a professional full-screen wipe without distracting textures or clutter. Colors are fully customizable, making it easy to match your brand or project palette. Ideal for YouTubers, editors, promos, explainers, and social content seeking modern, 2D motion-graphics flair with seamless, fluid movement.