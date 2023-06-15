Shape Transitions 9

Give your edits a polished handoff with this clean, geometric stinger transition. Simple 2D shapes and smooth gradients sweep across the screen, fully covering the frame to hide a cut before revealing the next scene. The minimalist, modern design keeps your branding sharp without distraction, while fast, fluid motion adds energy to intros, outros, or scene changes. Color controls make matching your palette effortless. Perfect for creators and editors seeking a sleek, professional transition that works across YouTube, promos, and social content.