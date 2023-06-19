Shape Transitions 26

Boost your edits with a fast, transparent stinger transition built from clean geometric shapes. This minimal flat-design wipe uses vibrant gradient bands that glide diagonally to fully cover the frame and conceal your cut. It’s energetic, modern, and easy to brand with simple color controls. Perfect for YouTube, promos, and social content, it adds polish and flow without visual clutter. Drop it over your cut, match your palette, and enjoy a smooth, professional transition that fits any project.