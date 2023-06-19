Shape Transitions 27

Give your edits a polished, modern cut with this clean shape stinger transition. Minimal, geometric forms filled with smooth gradients sweep across the screen to hide your cut with style. The transparent overlay starts and ends clear, covering the frame in the middle for a seamless bridge between shots. Tweak colors to match any brand or palette and enjoy fluid, professional motion ideal for YouTube videos, social clips, promos, and presentations. If you want a fast, elegant transition that keeps focus on your content, this shape-driven wipe is a perfect fit.