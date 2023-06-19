Shape Transitions 12
00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
180exports
Give your edits a crisp, modern edge with a minimalist shape stinger transition. This flat-design overlay uses smooth, liquid-like blobs and a customizable gradient palette to fluidly cover the frame, hiding your cut and revealing the next shot with polish. It’s fast, energetic, and optimized as a transparent transition so it drops right onto your timeline. Perfect for creators and editors seeking sleek, professional scene changes without visual clutter.
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