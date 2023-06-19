Shape Transitions 17

Boost the flow of your edits with a clean geometric stinger transition. This transparent 2D overlay uses sliding tiles to cover the cut, delivering a modern, flat-design aesthetic with smooth, gradient color. The minimal, professional look works across intros, outros, and scene switches, enhancing continuity without distracting from your content. Simply drop it over your edit to create a seamless, energetic wipe that feels polished and on-brand. Perfect for creators, streamers, and editors who want a sleek, shape-driven transition that’s easy to customize and fits a wide range of styles.