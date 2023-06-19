Shape Transitions 11

Elevate your edits with a clean, minimal stinger transition built from geometric shapes and smooth gradient color. This transparent overlay wipes across the frame with elegant, fluid motion to seamlessly bridge scenes. Designed in flat 2D style for maximum versatility, it fits YouTube, reels, and live streams alike. Customize colors to match your brand and enjoy a fast, energetic wipe that feels modern and professional. Ideal for editors seeking a sleek, shape-driven transition that’s quick to apply and easy to match to any palette.