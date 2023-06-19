Shape Transitions 16

Give your cuts a professional polish with a clean, geometric stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses minimal 2D shapes and smooth gradients to glide across the screen, fully covering the frame mid‑animation for a seamless scene change. Fast, modern and easy to brand via color controls, it fits intros, livestream switches, reels and YouTube edits alike. The refined flat-design look keeps visuals stylish without distraction, elevating your pacing and production value in a single move.