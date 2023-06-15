Shape Transitions 2

Bring polish to your cuts with a clean, geometric stinger transition. Sliding panels in a vibrant gradient sweep across the screen to cover your edit point, then clear to reveal the next shot. Built in a minimalist, flat-design style, this overlay keeps your visuals modern and uncluttered. Transparent in and out, it drops over any footage for instant professional flow. Customize the color pairing to match your brand or project palette and use optional audio for added impact. Perfect for editors and creators who want fast, stylish transitions without fuss.