Shape Transitions 25

Give your edits a professional edge with a clean, transparent stinger built from geometric panels. This minimal, flat-design transition uses smooth, gradient shapes that slide and cascade across the frame, briefly covering the screen to mask a cut before revealing the next shot. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and scene changes on YouTube and social media. Colors are easy to adjust, so you can match any brand or project style. Enjoy fast, seamless motion that keeps your pace snappy and your visuals modern and consistent.