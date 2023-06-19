Shape Transitions 22

Level up your cuts with a clean, transparent shape stinger designed for editors and streamers. Overlapping geometric panels sweep diagonally to bridge scenes with style. The flat, minimalist look and soft gradient fills keep things modern while the quick, smooth motion preserves pacing. Drop it over your timeline to hide jump cuts, segment changes, or scene swaps without blocking content. Colors are easy to adjust, so you can match any brand palette or video mood in seconds. A simple, professional transition that fits intros, outros, promos, and everyday edits.