Shape Transitions 23

Give your edits a clean, modern lift with a transparent stinger transition built from wavy geometric panels and tasteful gradient color. This minimalist, flat-design overlay glides smoothly across the frame for a professional full-screen wipe between scenes. Customize the two element colors to match your brand or project style. Perfect for YouTube, streaming, promos, and slick editorial cuts, it delivers energetic motion without clutter. Drop it over your footage, time it to your beat, and instantly elevate pacing and flow.