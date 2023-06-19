Shape Transitions 8

Boost your edits with a clean, modern stinger transition built from flowing geometric waves and rich gradient color. This transparent overlay sweeps diagonally across the frame to bridge cuts with smooth, fluid motion. The minimalist flat design keeps visuals stylish and unobtrusive while adding energetic polish to any video. Customize the two-tone gradient to match your brand or project palette and drop it over your timeline for instant impact. Perfect for promos, reels, intros, and scene changes where you want a fast, professional transition without clutter.